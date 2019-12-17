Volunteer fire department Police Captain passes away

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Chuck Nelson, former Fire Police Captain 10 of the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department, has passed away.

Nelson recently underwent surgery in Pittsburgh to remove his right arm, shoulder, shoulder blade, and collar bone. It is unclear at this time if his passing was due to surgery complications.

An outpouring of love and support has flooded the fire department’s Facebook. Throughout his many years with the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Nelson also served as Fire Prevention Coordinator and their very own jolly Santa.

“Until we meet again, on the top floor…we’ve got it from here,” the fire department wrote in a tribute on Facebook.