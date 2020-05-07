“Voices of Blair County”

The “Blair County Strong” billboard, eighteen feet high, by twenty three feet wide is hard to miss, and that’s exactly why they’re sending it to Harrisburg for the Governor to see.

Wednesday night, Blair county residents and groups like the Spring Cove little league came to PNG Field in Altoona to encourage Governor Wolf to reopen Blair County.

Matt Moushlian, Coach for Spring Cove Little League, says Blair deserves to be among the yellow phase counties reopening Friday.



“Our numbers have been low, and seeing how some of the counties have been ordered to reopen that have higher cases than us, that are able to reopen this week and we’re still in the red phase,” Moushlian, said.

As of Wednesday, Blair county was at 25 COVID-19 positive cases and 0 deaths, while Centre County, which is reopening on Friday had 113 positive COVID-19 cases and one death.

Senator Judy Ward, says every day counts, as each one that passes is valuable business local companies are missing out on.

“I hear very sad stories in my office, people aren’t getting the unemployment that’s been promised them,” Judy Ward, Senator for the 30th Senatorial District, said.

“We want to send a message to Governor Wolf that Pennsylvania is ready to return to work.” John Joyce, Representative for the 13th Congressional District, said.

The movement’s plans are to fill this billboard up with signatures before Friday morning, and then send the billboard to the Governor at the capitol.