Virtual yearbook submissions being taken for area seniors

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some seniors may not get to flip through a physical yearbook this year, but a new idea will allow them to hold on to high school memories forever.

The marketing media company, Seven Springs Media is taking submissions for a virtual yearbook. Here, seniors are able to easily upload their favorite photos and videos from their time in high-school. The media will be separated and categorized by high school.

The deadline to send in your senior memories is Friday, May 22nd and the yearbook will go online in early June.

Any senior from any high school can participate. Friends, parents, and teachers can write messages for the seniors too.