Virtual reality for cows?

Russia is trying something that some might say is “utterly” ridiculous.

Farmers are incorporating virtual reality into dairy production. A farm just outside of Moscow is testing virtual reality glasses for its cows. It’s an effort to increase the quantity and quality of their milk.

In the glasses, the animals see cow paradise…an expansive field beneath the summer sun.

It’s unclear if the glasses have helped milk production, but a first test revealed a decrease in anxiety and an increase in the emotional mood of the herd.