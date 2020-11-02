Virtual benefit to be held for Neurofibromatosis nonprofit

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Giorgio Children’s Foundation Altoona event has been canceled due to COVID-19, but a virtual event will be held in its place on Nov. 7 starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event will include a silent auction and musical performances by the following groups: “Tres Lads,” “Josh Gallagher & Band,” and “The Clarks.”

The Giorgio Children’s Foundation is a nonprofit that funds research for a cure for NF1, which is a type of Neurofibromatosis. It disables the gene that controls tumor growth, resulting in painful and disfiguring tumors.

The event is free and will be available on the foundation’s website.