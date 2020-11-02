Virtual benefit to be held for Neurofibromatosis nonprofit

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Giorgio Children’s Foundation Altoona event has been canceled due to COVID-19, but a virtual event will be held in its place on Nov. 7 starting at 6:30 p.m.
The event will include a silent auction and musical performances by the following groups: “Tres Lads,” “Josh Gallagher & Band,” and “The Clarks.”
The Giorgio Children’s Foundation is a nonprofit that funds research for a cure for NF1, which is a type of Neurofibromatosis. It disables the gene that controls tumor growth, resulting in painful and disfiguring tumors.
The event is free and will be available on the foundation’s website.