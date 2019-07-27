Virginia Beach pays $500K to clean mass shooting site

Law enforcement officials work outside a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. A longtime city employee opened fire at the building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The city of Virginia Beach agreed to a $500,000 contract to clean a city building after a workplace mass shooting in May left 13 people dead, including the gunman.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the city agreed to a no-bid contract to a worldwide property restoration company called Belfor to clean the building after the collection of evidence.

The company declined to comment on the contract or work, which has been completed. A spokeswoman told the newspaper the matter is too sensitive to discuss.

Eleven city employees and a building contractor died in the May 31 shooting.

Julie Hill, a city spokeswoman, says Belfor got the contract because the company already has one with the state for fire and water damage cleanup.

