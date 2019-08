JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) -- While on a traffic stop at 1:49 a.m. August 1, an officer was approached by a female stating that her car was shot at. Three .40 caliber shell casings were found at the intersection of Fairfield Ave. and D Street.

The woman identified one of the men as Brandon Mays, 18, as he and a juvenile approached the area. While talking with them, the officer determined the juvenile was the one who fired the gun.