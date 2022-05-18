

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) – Video shows a rather unusual traffic stop and police chase in Ohio involving a horse and buggy.

“Whoa, whoa,” Ashtabula Sheriff Deputy Mike Talbert can be heard saying on his body camera video as he tries to stop a horse and buggy around 2:43 a.m. Saturday in Orwell.

The deputy tells other officers that the driver of the buggy appears to be asleep.

“There is a Bud Light can sitting in there, and he’s passed cleaned out,” Talbert says. “We got a drunk Amish guy passed out in a buggy.”

Deputies and Orwell police were called to the area by people who called 911, reporting the buggy was “all over the road.”



“He just turned eastbound on Bogue, and I yelled at the guy when he rode by,” Talbert told dispatchers. “There is a Bud Light can sitting in the damn buggy, and I hit the side of the buggy and hollered at the guy. He’s passed clean out. He’s slumped over. “

The deputy then pursued the horse and tried to get it to stop. After several minutes, Talbert was able to get his cruiser in front of the horse.



“I have it stopped,” Talbert said. “Nope, disregard. He just rammed it into my car.”

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The driver finally woke up and was able to control the horse. The driver was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was due in court Thursday.



The driver of the buggy suffered a minor injury. Talbert was not injured, and the horse is OK.



Ashtabula Sheriff William Niemi said these types of traffic stops are unusual, adding that he is glad the deputy was able to get the horse to stop without anyone getting seriously injured.