Video shows Penn State students partying in massive crowd, ignoring social distancing

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Wednesday night, videos of Penn State students partying in a large crowd began circulating on social media.
The videos show students ignoring safety guidelines of social distancing within the massive crowd.
State College recently passed an ordinance requiring everyone to wear masks and includes a 25 person limit for gatherings.
The ordinance however, does not apply to the college campus where the students are seen partying.
In one of these videos, students are seen chanting “We are, Penn State.”
It is currently move-in week for freshmen at Penn State. There is a Change.org petition circulation calling for the freshman who participated in the party to be sent home for breaking the rules. As of Thursday morning, it has gotten close to 2,500 signatures.
