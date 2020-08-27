VIDEO: Hurricane strength winds damage Lake Charles tower in Laura’s path

LAKE CHARLES, La. ( CNN/WKRG ) — Hurricane strength winds damaged Lake Charles tower in Laura’s path as they swept across a parking lot and blew debris around.
The National Hurricane Center has determined that the center of Hurricane Laura came ashore just prior to 2:00 AM ET / 1:00 AM CT Thursday at Cameron, LA. Hurricane Laura roared ashore with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph and a minimum central pressure of just below 940 mb.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Local AMC Theater Opens Tonight
- 620 new COVID-19 cases reported, 21 in our central region on Aug. 27
- Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Aug 27th, 2020
- Ohio woman found to be DUI with 3 teens in Centre County
- Newsfeed Now: Laura makes landfall, leaving damage in its wake