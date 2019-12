BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — We have an update on some changes for this year’s Bellefonte Victorian Christmas.

Due to expected rain, the event’s opening ceremonies and arts and crafts show will be held inside the Bellefonte Elementary School Auditorium.

The opening ceremony will be this Friday beginning at 6:30 p.m. with a community choir concert at 7:30 p.m.

Those attending are asked to park on the street outside the school.