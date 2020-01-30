Victim rights amendment, on hold since vote, heads to court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of state judges will decide whether a victims’ rights amendment that voters apparently supported overwhelmingly in November will become part of the Pennsylvania Constitution.

Commonwealth Court this week said a full panel of the court will hear oral argument in March about the so-called Marsy’s Law ballot question.

It would enshrine into the state constitution rights for crime victims that include notifications about the case and being allowed to attend and weigh in during plea hearings, sentencings and parole proceedings.

The state Supreme Court ruled on the eve of balloting that officials could not tabulate or certify the votes while litigation continued.

Unofficial tallies indicated the ballot question passed by a three-to-one margin.