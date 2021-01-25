Victim hit in face with liquor bottle, jaw broken during party

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was left with a broken jaw after getting struck in the face with a liquor bottle at a large party in Logan Township.

It was Jan. 21 just before 11 p.m. at 1200 Campus View Drive when the person was hit in the face with the bottle, according to Logan Township police. The felony assault also left the victim with several broken teeth.

Police say they have identified a possible suspect and investigators are following up on several leads. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Logan Township police.