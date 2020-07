JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person is airlifted to Altoona after a motorcycle accident in Jefferson County Wednesday.

It happened on Westville Road in Washington Township late in the afternoon.

State Police in Dubois says the accident, involving a motorcycle, injured at least one person who was flown to UPMC Altoona for treatment of their injuries.

WTAJ News will report more information as it becomes available.