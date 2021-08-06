Vibes in the Valley brings live music to Blair County

SINKING VALLEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A brand new live music event is coming to Blair County — Vibes in the Valley. Organizers Lynn Brown-Miller and Dave Miller say they ultimately they want to give back to the musicians who were impacted by the pandemic.

“God has been very good to us. We’ve both had our challenges like everybody but he has been very good and we want to honor that by trying to help other people,” says Lynn.

Vibes in the Valley will be on Saturday, August 14 from 1 – 7 p.m. at Stoney Point Events in Sinking Valley.

Vibes in the Valley will feature two bands, Tommy Wareham & The Screaming Ducks.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own beverages and a lawn chair. Food trucks will be available on site, and T-shirts will be available for purchase.