Veterans, their spouses, and caregivers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Veterans, their spouses and caregivers are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccination through the James E Van Zandt VA Medical Center and affiliated clinics. This includes Veterans who served in the National Guard and Reserves, and those with an other than honorable discharge status.

The director for the hospital, Sigrid Andrew says this is the first time the VA has expanded health care to this part of the community. “It’s our commitment to providing the best possible care for our Veterans and their families,” said Andrew.

If you’re looking to sign up for a vaccine, you can sign up online by going to https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.

This announcement comes after President Joe Biden signed the SAVE LIVES Act into law, expanding VA’s legal authority to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans, regardless of their VA health care enrollment status, as well as Veteran spouses, caregivers and some beneficiaries.