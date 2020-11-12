Veteran’s Day dinner in Osceola Mills

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, OSCEOLA MILLS, PA (WTAJ) — Veterans recognizing veterans. That’s what took place on Veterans Day at a restaurant in Clearfield County. It’s a new tradition they started three years ago.

The owners of Osceola Hotel are veterans themselves. They say they know what it’s like to serve and say those who have done the same deserve recognition. Owner, Melanie’s specialty is serving those who served. She says “it’s very important for my father and I who are part owners here to do something for the veterans in this community… The ones who have served and the ones who are still serving because we ourselves are veterans…It’s something people don’t talk about much anymore or even think about until they get a day off because it’s a holiday so we like to take the time to appreciate them in this community.”

Both Melanie and her father retired from the army. They’ve owned the Osceola Hotel for three years. Since then, they’ve been giving a free spaghetti dinner on Veterans Day to any veteran who walks through the door. Like Dick Zapsky, a local Vietnam veteran, who also served in the army. Zapsky says “we served our country and sometimes were not recognized for it and we should be because we dedicated a lot to the country.” He says he felt appreciated on veterans day in this community and came to the Osceola Hotel to support the veterans who own it.