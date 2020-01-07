Veteran outreach programs for January

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – State Representative, Tommy Sankey is hosting two veteran outreach programs in Clearfield and Cambria counties.

The program aims to help veterans with services and information including pensions, compensation, educational opportunities, and healthcare.

Veterans can visit representative Tommy Sankey’s district offices to discuss the issues.

The first opportunity will be January 14th at the Clearfield office from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Another session at his Hastings office in Cambria County is scheduled for January 21st from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Appointments should be made in advance by calling 814-765-0609 or 814-247-6210.