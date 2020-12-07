Vehicle in Clearfield County impersonating police

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —Police in Lawrence Township are investigating an incident involving someone impersonating a police officer or firefighter.

Police said the vehicle in question is a 2003 white Ford Explorer with an overhead blue light bar that is stopping vehicles and conducting traffic control without authorization. The driver may be a white male in his early 20s, according to the report.

Anyone that notices this type of behavior is asked to call 911 and report the incident. Lawrence Township police have provided some options for anyone who is unsure if a car flashing their lights at you is a legitimate member of law enforcement:

Wait until you get to a busy area (gas station, area of business, local police station) before pulling over.

Call 911 to let them know you are being followed by an unmarked police car and will pull as soon as you can safely do so.

Tell the 911 provider the make and model of the vehicle following you.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

