ALEXANDRIA, PA. (WTAJ) - The Juniata Valley Lady Hornets just finished one of the great stretches in their program's history, and their players are showing the results of that success.

Friday, Lexie Reed became the fourth senior from this years roster to sign her letter of intent, committing to play at Bethel College, a division three school in West Virginia. Reed joins Halee Smith (Quinnipiac), Hayden Taylor (University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown), and Katherine Hopsicker (Gettysburg).