Vehicle break in leads to credit card fraud

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A car on Veterans Memorial Highway was broken into on May 16 resulting in thousands of dollars in damages and stolen cash and credit cards.

Recent security footage from the East Freedom Walmart tracked a man and woman who made purchases with the stolen credit card.

Police identified the two individuals and are now searching for 24-year-old Daniel Sipes, and 22-year-old Emily Burton.

Anyone with information regarding these two suspects are asked to contact Logan Township Police at 814-949-3364.