Vehicle accident causes road closure in Cambria Co.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A vehicle accident in the 3300 block of Ben Franklin Highway (SR422) in Blacklick Township caused a road closure between Cardiff Road and Station Road (SR271) in both directions.

Nanty Glo Fire Department and Blacklick Township EMS responded to the call at 12:20 p.m. One person was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with injuries.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.