Vehicle accident causes road closure in Cambria Co.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A vehicle accident in the 3300 block of Ben Franklin Highway (SR422) in Blacklick Township caused a road closure between Cardiff Road and Station Road (SR271) in both directions.
Nanty Glo Fire Department and Blacklick Township EMS responded to the call at 12:20 p.m. One person was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with injuries.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.