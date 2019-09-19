Valley residents mistake skydivers’ parachutes for possible UFOs, meteor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Look up in the sky! It’s a bird, it’s a plane! Well, to be honest — when this video was first sent to us by 8 News NOW viewer Rene Ostos, we had no clue what we were looking at. And ahead of #StormArea51, we too thought for a second that it could have been UFOs. But now we know!

Those weird bright lights that caused quite a stir around the Las Vegas valley were not UFOs or meteors as some viewers guessed. They were simply skydivers trying to land at Sam Boyd Stadium for the League Cup Championship game.

Take a look at the photos below and the video to compare and get a closer look.