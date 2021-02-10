Valentine’s Day dates you can create at home

(WTAJ) – With Valentine’s Day just around the corner time is running out to plan a day with your special someone. It is also a very different world than it was a year ago, making this the perfect opportunity to create some memorable moments at home.

Here is a list of romantic date ideas:

DOLLAR STORE MOVIE NIGHT

For less than ten dollars, you can plan out a movie night with items from your local discount store. A simple game of rock, paper, scissors is all that is needed for the winner each round to decide on what to buy for your movie night.

Play for which movie to watch, snacks, drinks and candy.

COOK DINNER TOGETHER

COOK TOGETHER

Cooking together can certainly be a fun date night and there are countless recipes to choose from no matter what your skill set is.

One simple and fun idea is homemade pizza. It requires your favorite toppings and a simple decision on whether to buy a premade crust or a kit. Kits are often found in the pasta aisle in most grocery stores.

GAME NIGHT

Do you and your significant other have a competitive side? If so, game night is perfect. There are many classic games designed for two such as Scrabble, Monopoly and battleship.

Experiment with a new game to even the playing field by checking out the games section at your nearest retail store or online

WRITE EACH OTHER LOVE LETTERS

The world can move fast, and sometimes we get lost in it. One great thing for you and your sweetheart to do is just stop, unplug, and express your love for each other in love letters that you’ll exchange on Valentine’s Day.

Remember those days before everything was instant and you had to wait to pass a note in between classes? Consider this a throwback.

MUSIC FOR YOUR SOUL

For two people with a passion for music, taking the time to just sit around and put on your favorite tunes is nothing short of a perfect date. Take it up a notch by dressing up and dancing the night away

For those who like to take a step back in time, shop for a new vinyl and let the music fill the room.

INDOOR PICNIC The winter weather doesn’t have to stop you from planning the most romantic date of all — a picnic meal. Break out a checkered tablecloth and your best Valentine’s Day recipes for a sweet indoor picnic date your S.O. won’t forget.

WINE & CHEESE NIGHT Pop open your favorite bottle of wine after making a fancy homemade charcuterie board complete with bread, cheese and delicious meats. Then let the good times roll!

FONDUE AT HOME Fondue can be a truly fun, and intimate experience. Whether you’re dipping bread in a mix of melted cheese, or strawberries and marshmallows in melted chocolate, Fondue is definitely a fon-DO!

PAINT TOGETHER Or, if you’d rather be making your own masterpiece, don your best creative cap and take up a paint brush. If you’re a beginner, you can follow along with Bob Ross videos at home!

GO ON A HIKE Looking to venture into the outdoors this year? Take a scenic hike together and enjoy all the beautiful sights and the fresh air — it’s a great way to bond while getting some much-needed time to unplug, too.

MOVIE MARATHON

Grab a snack, your favorite drink, blankets and settle in. It’s time for a marathon of movies!

Figure out your list ahead of time so you don’t have to spend time trying to find something you both want to watch. You can plan a lineup of favorites your honey will love or rotate between each other’s picks.

If you feel like being romantic, check out this list of 50 best romantic comedies.

RECREATE A DATE

Whether it was your first date or one that holds a special place in your hearts recreate some of the most memorable moments with the things you can take from that day. Even if you can’t go back to the same restaurant, an at-home meal will bring the experience back to life.

BAKE-OFF

Pick a recipe and make it your own. This little friendly competition will test your skills and your creativity.

If baking isn’t exactly your thing try decorating heart shaped cookies.

PLAY A VIDEO GAME

Arcades are definitely a fun date night, but so can popping in an old two-person game and just having fun with each other. Just don’t make it super competitive. Maybe you’ll even let them win a game or two. *wink wink*

TAKE PICTURES

No matter what you do this Valentine’s Day, take photos of your activity and each other. It will serve as a special memory and you might be capturing the moment you fell even more in love.