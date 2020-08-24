VA, Conemaugh launch hiring initiative for veterans

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh Health System is launching an initiative in partnership with the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center that will provide veterans with an easier pathway to work within Conemaugh’s organization.

Though the VA and Conemaugh have collaborated in the past, this is their first initiative to add a special emphasis on veterans. It was developed between both organizations to address employment opportunities that veterans may be missing.

VA Medical Center Director Sigrid Andrew said the focus is to take care of the veteran as a whole person.

“Part of that quality of care practice is to make sure our veterans have stable employment and professional growth potential,” Andrew continued.

Dozens of vacancies have been determined at Conemaugh for veterans to fill. Those who are interested can apply on their website.