USA’s Megan Rapinoe benched in match against England

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 28: Marion Torrent of France battles for possession with Megan Rapinoe of the USA during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe has surprisingly benched starting the US match against England today.

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel reported a team spokesman would only say it is not a disciplinary decision. Rapinoe as listed as being available off the bench which would indicate she’s not injured.

Rapinoe has scored four goals so far in USA’s two knockout round games and five for the tournament. She’s the heavy favorite to win the Golden Ball and be the top player if they go on to win the World Cup.

NJ.com reports that the benching comes after WNBA star Sue Bird, Rapinoe’s girlfriend, wrote a passionate column supporting Rapinoe published on The Player’s Tribune, aptly titled, “So the President F*cking Hates My Girlfriend,” on Tuesday.