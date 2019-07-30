US woman is the oldest to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro

PHOENIX, AZ. ( WTAJ) — A Phoenix woman is back home after setting a world record as the oldest woman to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

89-year-old Anne Lorimor got a big homecoming at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Thursday, where she arrived on her flight back from
Tanzania.

Lorimor used to be a university instructor.

She says she’s always loved hiking, but she’s never been a professional climber.

Experts say you don’t need a lot of technical skills to climb Kilimanjaro, they say the biggest challenge is getting used to the high altitude, where oxygen is thinner.

That was a worry for Lorimor.

“There was a point when I really was concerned because I fell before I started up the mountain and I had great pain in my side and I couldn’t take deep breaths. And I was afraid that if I couldn’t keep oxygenated enough I couldn’t go,” says Lorimor.

The trip up and back down the tallest freestanding mountain in the world took her just nine days.

