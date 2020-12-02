US Postal Service’s ‘Operation Santa’ needs your help to make holiday special for kids

(WTAJ) — The United States Postal Service is asking for your help in making a child’s holiday special.

It’s called “Operation Santa.” If you would like to participate you will need to go online and read through letters that USPS has gotten from kids who are asking for particular gifts.

You can then adopt the letter, purchase that gift, package it, and then bring it to a participating post office.

“Operation Santa is right there on our website,” Tad Kelley, spokesperson for the Western PA district of the United States Postal Service, said. “All the instructions are there on how to do this. No information about any child is provided, but the information of the gift that they would love to receive in this difficult time for them is right there for you to take advantage of.”

You can start adopting letters this coming Friday, December 4th.

Also, if your kids are looking to get a letter from Santa this year send notes to:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole 88888

If you want to hear back from Mr. Claus you’ll need to send your letter with a return envelope inside that includes your full address. You’ll also need to make sure it has a stamp.