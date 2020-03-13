US Olympic team trials- Wrestling postponed

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — USA Wrestling announced today that due to the ever-changing impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and out of concern for the health and wellbeing of athletes, fans, staff, and the community, USA Wrestling, Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics, the Bryce Jordan Center, and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee have collectively decided to postpone the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling, scheduled for April 4 – 5 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Organizers are working closely with local officials and health experts in hopes of rescheduling the event.

Updated event information will be shared as soon as possible. In the meantime, ticket holders are asked to hold on to their tickets until future event details can be finalized.