UPMC nurse charged with diverting narcotics

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A UPMC nurse has been arrested after police say she allegedly diverted narcotics.

Danielle M. Eshleman, 33, of Somerset, is charged with felony and misdemeanor drug counts for allegedly diverting narcotics while working at UPMC Somerset. Witnesses noted that Eshleman was medicating patients she was not assigned to with controlled substances.

According to the report, Eshleman would remove narcotics before the start of her shift and would document wasting entire doses without administering any to patients. In an interview with police, Eshleman allegedly admitted to diverting morphine, Dilaudid and various narcotic pills for her use,

Eshleman has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 29.

THE LATEST