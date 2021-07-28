UPMC longtime CEO to retire, new CEO set to take over

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) (AP) — The CEO of one of Pennsylvania’s largest employers, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), will be retiring, and the organization’s executive vice president will succeed him.

According to a press release, Jeffrey A. Romoff has led the organization that would become UPMC since 1992 when it consisted of a handful of hospitals. He’s handing over the reins of what is now a $23 billion health care system to Leslie C. Davis, who has been with UPMC for 17 years.

“We are thrilled to announce Leslie as UPMC’s next leader,” G. Nicholas Beckwith III, Chair, UPMC Board of Directors said. “She brings a stellar track record built over three decades of leadership in health care with the background and expertise to propel UPMC into the next phase of growth.”

Under Romoff’s tenure as CEO, UPMC became one of the top healthcare providers for all of Pennsylvania and the tri-state area. UPMC wants to continue building on the strong foundation that Romoff has built to advance patient care, research breakthroughs and to create a vision for UPMC’s growth.

On Sunday, Aug. 1, Davis will become UPMC’s new CEO and president, and Romoff will serve as president emeritus during a transition period until Oct. 1.

The Associated Press contributed to the story.