UPMC hospitals recognized for LGBTQ+ care policies

PITTSBURGH,Pa. (WTAJ) — Twenty-six UPMC facilities have been recognized for LGBTQ+ care policies and practices by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC).

Ten of the hospitals have been recognized as Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality and 16 hospitals were recognized as top performers.

“UPMC is committed to supporting its diverse patient population, including members of the LGBTQ community. Improving health care equity across all of the communities UPMC serves is crucial,” said James E. Taylor, chief diversity, inclusion, and talent management officer of UPMC.

“We are proud to celebrate our 26 hospitals for their dedication to inclusive policies and practices, a significant progression from the seven hospitals recognized last year,” Taylor continued.

Hospitals that achieved the leader category met criteria in four key areas: LGBTQ patient-centered care; LGBTQ patient services and support; employee benefits and policies; and LGBTQ patient and community engagement.

UPMC Hospitals Designated as HEI Leaders:

UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital

UPMC McKeesport

UPMC Passavant (both McCandless and Cranberry)

UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle

UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic

UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg

UPMC Pinnacle West Shore

UPMC St. Margaret

UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital

UPMC Hospitals Named Top Performers:

UPMC Altoona

UPMC Bedford

UPMC Chautauqua

UPMC East

UPMC Hamot

UPMC Horizon Greenville

UPMC Horizon Shenango Valley

UPMC Jameson

UPMC Mercy

UPMC Northwest

UPMC Pinnacle Hanover

UPMC Pinnacle Lititz

UPMC Pinnacle Memorial

UPMC Presbyterian-Montefiore

UPMC Shadyside

“We’re devoted to focused diversity training, ongoing learning and open listening strategies with aim of total inclusion for all,” said Rob Jackson, president, UPMC Horizon and UPMC Jameson.