UPMC offering home visits for COVID-19 vaccine

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — After one million COVID-19 cases and over 25,000 deaths in Pennsylvania, UPMC Altoona and Bedford are stepping up in the fight to stop the pandemic by offering home visits for those who can’t get into COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Across the state, UPMC has already administered more than 400,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 16,000 provided in Central Pa.

“Our physicians and some of our areas on aging have reached out and helped us select some patients that are having difficulty getting into the vaccination sites and we are able to go out to their homes and provide them with a much-needed vaccination,” Michael Corse, Vice President of Operations for UPMC said.

Eighty-seven-year-old Betty Ford is on the list for a home vaccination because she has a hard time leaving her home.

“I was on the fence for a while, so I’ll just be glad when it’s all over,” she said.

“I’m glad that they came to my house to do it that was very important. Why is that important? Because I can’t go nowhere, I’m a little housebound,” Ford explained.

With a doctor and nurse from UPMC on hand, Ms. Betty rolled up her sleeve ready for her first dose. With a quick prick of a needle, it was over in a second. Then a bandage was applied. Michael Corso said it’s all about saving lives one day at a time.

“The more vaccinations we can get out the better off everybody is going to be,” Corso said.

