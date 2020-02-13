Updates released on future of old silk mill in Blair County

ALTOONA (WTAJ) — After getting plenty of questions about what was happening with the old Silk Mill on the 24th block of 8 Ave, the Altoona Blair County Development Corporation is using a website to keep residents up-to-date with what to expect from the project.

On Tuesday, ABCD Corp launched “themill2020.Com” explaining the ameneties, availability and floor plans for ‘The Mill.’

Director of Business Expansion at ABCD Corp,Matt Fox says “its’ll really be a Class A office space and retail operation for the area looking to employ hundreds of people and really revitalize one of the keystone buildings of our community.”

In 2018 state officials approved a 4 million dollar grant and a 6 million dollar low-interest loan for the redevelopment.

We’re told the new facility will be opening up this October.

Now developers are aiming to make it more modern but still keep its historic significance.

Executive Vice President of ABCD Corp., Pat Miller says “the Silk Mill building was built in the late 1800’s as a garment factory and remained a garment factory into the early 1990’s when Warner Co. finally closed it and then it sat vacant for a number of years and then it was used as a warehouse facility and then it was closed.”

‘The Mill’ will remain 4 levels. It’ll also include office,restaurant and retail space, lots of off-street parking and other amenities.