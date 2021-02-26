12-year-old dies after younger brother accidentally shoots him in head in Dauphin County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 12-year-old boy in Dauphin County who was accidentally shot by his 10-year-old brother with a revolver on Valentine’s Day has died from his injuries, according to Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

The child suffered a gunshot injury to his head at his house and was taken to Penn State M.S. Hershey Medical Center after the shooting, where he later died.

Swatara Township Police and the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office have concluded their investigation into the death of the child.

The two boys had just finished playing video games when they went to their parents’ bedroom and then 10-year-old took the revolver from the top shelf of the bedroom closet and pointed it at his brother with the intention to mimic the video game, when he accidentally fired the weapon, shooting his brother in the head.

The boy ran outside and tried to flag down motorists, several passed him by, until Jeree Clark from Harrisburg stopped. She called 9-1-1 and rendered aid to the 12-year-old until first responders arrived.

The parents were at brunch, leaving the two boys at home without supervision when the accidental discharge occurred.

The parents have a secured safe with guns locked in it, however, the revolver was placed on the top shelf of the bedroom closet because it wouldn’t fit in the safe due to the length of the barrel. The parents have taught their children gun safety in the past.

“Given the awful loss that this family has already endured, even if a prima facie case existed, criminal prosecution is not in the public interest,” said the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, They will not be prosecuting the parents.

The District Attorney says they will recognize Clark for her response to the situation at a later date.