BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Indiana, Troop A, have announced the capture and arrest of David Lee McGinnis of Bolivar, PA.

He was wanted in connection to a gunshot(s) inside of the Days Inn hotel in Blairsville.

He was taken without incident and troopers are currently awaiting his preliminary arraignment.

McGinnis marks the third arrest from Troop A’s “Indiana County Five Most Wanted” this week.

They are still searching for the 2nd suspect, Justin Edwin Libengood.