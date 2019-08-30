UPDATE: Police release details on deadly early morning Johnstown shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — (WTAJ) Police are still investigating a deadly shooting that happened in an alley to the read of Bedford Street in Dale Borough on August 29, just after 5 a.m.

In a news conference, police reported that Dashaun Charles, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner’s office. The death was ruled a homicide after they found he died of multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Officials did stress that this shooting WAS NOT connected to the school lockdown that happened later that day.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees says this is the first homicide in Cambria County in 2019.

Police ask if anyone has any information, to please call them at 814-472-2100.

Again, this is still an active investigation. We will continue to follow the story and give updates as they become available.