Police: Armed robbery suspect took over $1k, previously robbed bank in 2015

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was arrested Monday night after police say he was involved with an armed robbery at a local bank.

31-year-old Michael Hall got away with nearly $1,400 before being captured Monday evening.

Police were called at around 10 a.m. to the 1st Summit Bank along Main Street where police and detectives spent most of the morning.

They say Hall exited through the back of the bank.

Johnstown Police Captain, Chad Miller, says the community played a big part in Hall being captured.

“With great help from the community, our officers received information that he was in Solomon Homes and left in a burgundy truck. Officers located the suspect in Hornerstown where a foot pursuit entailed. He was eventually captured and arrested by our two detectives on Golde Street.”

We also spoke to two Johnstown residents who were surprised the armed robbery took place.

“Crazy hearing this because you think it’s a small town, you’re not going to hear someone robbed a bank in Johnstown, not downtown,” said a Johnstown resident.

“It makes you wonder what’s going on around here, is it a safe town, you know,” said a Johnstown resident.

Hall was also charged and convicted for robbing a bank in Johnstown back in 2015.



