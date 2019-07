SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have announced the capture and arrest of John Sigado, who was wanted for an armed robbery at a Dollar Tree.

Sigado walked into the Dollar Tree on Saturday, June 29 around 2 p.m. and used a knife to demand money from the register. He was quickly identified and as of Monday, July 1, has been placed in the Somerset County Jail, awaiting his arraignment.