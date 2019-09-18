Update: Plans for renovation at the Centre Co. Courthouse

Bellefonte, Centre County, Pa- At Tuesday’s Centre County Commissioners meeting, an update was announced on renovation plans for the county courthouse.

Currently, the courthouse’s entire HVAC system is being replaced as the final phase of construction will soon go out to bid.

The renovation calls for changes on the second, third, and fourth floors of the courthouse. They include plans for a new security vestibule (on the 4th floor), a new mobile courtroom, and a new sprinkler and fire alarm system.

The commissioners say they have $3.2 million budgeted for the renovations, but will not know the exact cost of the project until they award a bid later this October.

Also briefly mentioned at Tuesday’s meeting was the possibility of renovating existing bathrooms in the courthouse… but that is not part of the aforementioned projects.

Centre County has the oldest continuously operating courthouse in Pennsylvania.

