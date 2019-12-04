Live Now
UPDATE: Lockdown at Jackson State has been lifted

by: Kaitlin Howell and DeAngelo Vaxter

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University is now longer on lockdown. An active shooter was reported on campus.

According to the university, the campus community is no longer under threat of an active shooter.

The Jackson Police Department is investigating the shooting. It happened in the 1100 block of Lynch Street around 11:00 a.m.

Police said the male victim was shot in the leg. His injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

According to JSU, the suspected shooter is in a black Honda Accord. The license plate of the vehicle is MAC 0214.

Police are working to find out the motive for the shooting.

