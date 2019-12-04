UPDATE: Lockdown at Jackson State has been lifted

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University is now longer on lockdown. An active shooter was reported on campus.

According to the university, the campus community is no longer under threat of an active shooter.

Update: The JSU campus lock down has been lifted. The campus community is no longer under threat of an active shooter. — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) December 4, 2019

The Jackson Police Department is investigating the shooting. It happened in the 1100 block of Lynch Street around 11:00 a.m.

Police said the male victim was shot in the leg. His injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

According to JSU, the suspected shooter is in a black Honda Accord. The license plate of the vehicle is MAC 0214.

We have an active shooter on campus. The suspected shooter is in a black Honda Accord, license plate number MAC 0214. The entire campus community should take shelter immediately. The campus is currently on lock down. We will notify you when the situation is resolved. — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) December 4, 2019

Police are working to find out the motive for the shooting.