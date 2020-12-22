University Wine gives back to those in need

News

by: WTAJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — University Wine Company is looking to help the Centre County community. The twist: they want to give you wine in return.

If you drop off a $20 gift card to a local Centre County restaurant, University Wine will donate it to a family in need. Then, they’ll give you a gift certificate for a private wine tasting for two to be used in the future.

The company said this is a win-win for the community and participants. Their ultimate goal is to make an impact on families this holiday season.

The offer will continue through Jan. 4.

THE LATEST

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss