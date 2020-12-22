University Wine gives back to those in need

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — University Wine Company is looking to help the Centre County community. The twist: they want to give you wine in return.

If you drop off a $20 gift card to a local Centre County restaurant, University Wine will donate it to a family in need. Then, they’ll give you a gift certificate for a private wine tasting for two to be used in the future.

The company said this is a win-win for the community and participants. Their ultimate goal is to make an impact on families this holiday season.

The offer will continue through Jan. 4.

