United Way Struggling to Meet Campaign Goal

Crossroads Pregnancy Center is a faith-based non-profit in Huntingdon and Mount Union.

Their executive director, Cindy Mansberger, says they help women financially and psychologically during and after pregnancy.

“One on one, we do parenting classes with them, and they can exchange the classes they complete for cribs and mattresses, car seats, pack and plays, diapers, clothes,” Mansberger, said.

Thanks to groups like Huntingdon County United Way, crossroads and other local non-profits are able to help their communities.

But this year, the united way is at only 84% of their annual fundraising campaign goal of $415,000.

At this time last year, they were at 90%.

Kathy Armillei with Huntingdon County United way says it’s because a lot of employers are allowing their employees to give to other charities besides United Way.

She says a new tax law had a negative impact on them as well.

“The change in your tax return where you can’t claim your donations pretty much anymore, because you have a standardized tax,” Armillei, said.

United Way raises money for 15 local groups, through fundraisers and by sending donation envelopes to employees at businesses across the county.

Mansberger says, without the help they count on from Huntingdon County United Way, they won’t be able to help as many people.

“Crossroads pregnancy is very grateful for everyone who gives to the Huntingdon County United Way, because those funds don’t just help us, it helps those that we meet everyday who just need a helping hand,” Mansberger, said.