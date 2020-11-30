United States Postal Service shares mailing tips for the holiday season

(WTAJ) — The holiday shopping season is in full swing, but instead of the malls being busy the crowds are online.

With more people ordering off the internet, more packages will be out for delivery.

“With the pandemic we know there are a lot more folks that are ordering from home, which means a lot more packages moving through the mail,” Tad Kelley, spokesperson for the Western PA District of the United States Postal Service, said.

USPS tells us that they’re ready for the holiday rush and have some tips to make sure your gifts get to the right place and are on time.

“The number one tip is two words: mail early,” Kelley explained.

Of course you probably won’t be able to avoid the crowds inside the post office, but if you don’t want to go inside there is a way to do everything right from your home by going on USPS’S website and looking for click-n-ship under the send tab.

“You can print out your postage,” Kelley said. “Use your bathroom scale, get your package ready to go, go online, notify us that you have a package for pickup, and when your carrier brings your mail that day your package will be taken back to the post office.”

Also, you’ll want to keep in these mind the following shipping deadlines for USPS: