Understanding fish posture to help with ice fishing success

BELLWOOD, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Bellwood community members and parents continue to search for answers about the allegations of sexual abuse of students by a former assistant wrestling coach.

At a school board meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent Thomas McInroy said he was told by the State Police he could not comment on the investigation. Trooper Joseph Dunsmore said there is no such order from their department prohibiting him from speaking to anybody about this case.