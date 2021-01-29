Unclear future for correctional facility worries area business owner

CENTRE COUNTY, SNOW SHOW TWP., PA (WTAJ) — The unclear future of the Moshannon Valley Correctional Center has a number of prison workers and local business owners in the area very concerned.

Some officials like Senator Jake Corman say they’ve been looking to assist over 250 prison employees with possible job loss. But small businesses in the area might need a boost too.

Local spots like Sarina’s Pizza & Restaurant probably won’t be seeing many customers after March 31st, when the contract ends between the Federal Bureau of Prisons and GEO Group Inc.

Manager of Sarina’s Pizza & Restaurant, Rich Harvey tells us “it made a big step for local businesses here, and with the COVID and all that, it dampened a little bit. But now with the prison closing, it’s going to make it a bit harder.”

He says not only do employees stop in before and after work, but plenty of his traffic comes from out of town visitors who come to see those staying at the correctional facility. He says “we get a lot of families coming in to sit down and eat before and after. A lot of them come in and order big meals.”

Harvey says local businesses have already taken a hit from the pandemic and they aren’t sure if they can take another. He says “anything could happen with all this stuff going on and it always happens to a little town like Phillipsburg.”

Area officials tell us they’ve been trying to convince the federal bureau of prisons to extend their contract.