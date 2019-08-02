Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery Opening in Clearfield County

The owners of Frailey’s Greenhouse in Smithmill is adding a whole new component to their business – wine!

We spoke with the owners about the new winery and they say it’s all about family.

Vision, hard work and family were the perfect combination to create Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery.

This new addition to Frailey’s Greenhouse hopes to create an experience for its customers.

Frailey’s Greenhouse co-owner, Dale Frailey says, “we’re looking to make this place a destination, not just a place to come and get a basket, or a place to come and get a bottle or a glass of wine. we enjoy each and every one of our customers – we really do and we want them to feel at home.”

Dale says he’s always enjoyed making wine – and feels that making wine fits well with the greenhouse.

“wine is like one of those things – it’s like a puzzle you put it together in different ways and what the good lord gives you to work with is what you have to work with,” Dale says.

Dale, his wife and two sons worked over a year to create the winery and they say family is incorporated in everything they do.

“Family means everything to us, no matter if you’re looking at the greenhouse or the winery, you’ll notice something in everything that we do has something to do with our family,” Dale says.

And for Dale’s two sons – Levi and Dakota – they say they’re happy to see finished product.

“When you first start a project like this undergoing this much construction it’s a little nerve wracking – you don’t know how it’s going to finish but when you put the finishing touches on – it makes you feel good,” Levi Frailey says.

“The amount of work that our family can do in a short amount of time is very impressive to say the least,” says Dakota Frailey.

And when we asked about their favorite part…the answer was simple – the taste test.

The grand opening is on Friday August 2nd from 3 -8 p.m. and Saturday August 3rd from noon until 8 p.m.

You’ll be able to enjoy a glass of wine – and hear live entertainment.