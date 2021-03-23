Uncertain future for community swimming pool

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — During Monday night’s work session, Altoona City Council mentioned that Prospect Park Pool probably has a year or two before it can no longer be used.

They say maintenance is becoming too expensive, it’s difficult to staff and there’s been a decline in visitors.

Altoona City Manager, Ken Decker says “This is something that has been progressively harder each year to find the staff and to stand up the pool. It’s not become easier.”

They say the clubhouse is in bad shape too.. piling on another big expense.

The last time major work was done on the pool area was nearly 5 years ago. Some council members think it’d be easier to price a new pool or change location. But with fewer financial options it might not be possible.