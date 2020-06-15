Unattended handgun stolen from porch in Snyder Township

SNYDER TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Hollidaysburg Police are searching for a missing handgun in Snyder Township.

According to a police report, the firearm was reported stolen on June 11th after a Bellwood man accidentally left his Glock 17 Gen 5 9mm handgun on a homeowners open porch at 959 Quary Road. It’s believed the gun went missing between 9:40 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

The handgun is black in color with a red trigger. It was contained in a Black Alien Gear IWB holster and was loaded with 17 rounds in the magazine. The serial number is BNBP490.

For any information regarding the whereabouts of this firearm, you are asked to call PSP Hollidaysburg. (814) 696-6100.