‘Un-American’: PA government officials react to DC protest

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As protestors storm the Capitol, Pennsylvania government officials have taken to social media and the airwaves to express their opinions on the protest.

Congressman Matt Cartwright was in the chamber when protesters stormed in. He walked us through his experience Wednesday. The Electoral College vote count proceedings were interrupted when protesters breached the U.S. Capitol.

Cartwright, a Democrat – represents Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He says when protestors breeched the capitol, capitol police gave lawmakers gas masks because tear gas had been dispersed in the capitol rotunda. Capitol police evacuated them to a safe location. Cartwright described the moment capitol police told Congress protestors had forced their way inside.

Cartwright told us he was more concerned about the health and safety of the elderly members of Congress. He thanked capitol police for keeping them safe.

Governor Tom Wolf says legislative leaders need to tell their supporters the truth to stop the violence.

What we're seeing today is not democracy—it's an attempted coup.



We had a free and fair election. The results were clear.



Republicans from Pres. Trump to PA legislative leaders need to stop the disinformation and tell their supporters the truth before there's further violence. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 6, 2021

Senator Pat Toomey denounces the protest, calling them a ‘disgrace.’

This is an absolute disgrace. I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex. — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) January 6, 2021

Senator Bob Casey’s staff explains that Casey was in D.C. Wednesday and is safe.

Update from Casey staff: Senator Casey was the only member of our team in the Capitol complex today. He is safe and taking direction from the United States Capitol Police. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) January 6, 2021

Congressman Scott Perry from the 10th District (PA), calls for a restoration of peace.

Today in DC should have been about meaningful debate, peaceful protest and the Rule of Law — not chaos and talks of coups. I unequivocally condemn any violence and criminal acts taking place, and pray for a restoration of peace. — RepScottPerry (@RepScottPerry) January 6, 2021

Pennsylvania Representative Lloyd Smucker says he is ‘horrified by the violence’ and announces that he and his team are safe.

1/2 – I am horrified by the violence and destruction at the Capitol. This is not who we are as a country. Please go home now. — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) January 6, 2021

2/2- In response to the many inquiries- I am thankful to the Capitol Police for maintaining order and security at our location. My staff and I are safe. — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) January 6, 2021

Congressman Fred Keller says what is happening at the Capitol is “un-American”.

The violence happening at the U.S. Capitol is shameful, completely unacceptable, and un-American. This is not how our Republic should operate and the rioters must be fully prosecuted. God bless our Capitol police and first responders. — Congressman Fred Keller (@RepFredKeller) January 6, 2021

